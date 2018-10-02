Small claims court rules in case of ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

HALIFAX — The claimants were the bride and groom.

The defendant was the rental company, set to supply three tents, tables, chairs, linens, dishes, cutlery, a dance floor and other items to a rural property an hour outside of Halifax.

The contract was for about $10,000 and at issue is what an adjudicator calls a case of “wedding plans gone seriously wrong.”

In a written decision released today, Nova Scotia small claims court adjudicator Michael O’Hara has ordered MacFarlands to pay the newlyweds $5,419.

Although the 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding, the adjudicator says that “at its core” it’s a contract case.

O’Hara says the contract called for delivery and set-up of the rental items to take place on a Wednesday last September, yet it was not completed until Friday evening.

“That is not what the contract called for,” he says, adding that the terms and conditions of the contract “are neither comprehensive nor accurate” with what MacFarlands actually does.

