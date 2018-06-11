Arwel Evans poses with the carp he caught Tuesday on the National Mall during significant coastal flooding. Photo by: Rob Snowhite.

That guy who went fly-fishing on the National Mall? Check out what he caught.

WASHINGTON – Arwel Evans knew Tuesday was going to be a good day for fly-fishing. With the Potomac River and Tidal Basin overflowing onto the National Mall, there would be plenty of bugs and grubs that the fish would be interested in.

A flooded Potomac River and high tide came together Tuesday to push water well beyond banks. In the District of Coumbia, a couple feet of water spread out around the perimeter of the Tidal Basin, and ankle-deep water flooded the Georgetown waterfront, Navy Yard and the Wharf.

So Evans, 35, grabbed his pole and headed down to the National Mall, and local photographer Loic Pritchett caught him in a surreal scene. Evans, who lives in Carmarthenshire, Wales, was on vacation in Washington. This surely made for an interesting trip.

Were they biting?” I asked when he reached out to let me know that he was the mystery fisherman in photos Pritchett has sent The Post.

“Guess so,” he replied.

Carp was the fish of the day. According to roughfish.com, the Potomac River around Washington has “excellent carp fishing with fish over 30 lbs a possibility.” In early summer, “carp begin spawning in successive waves, with some of the biggest fish of the year coming during this time period.”

Carpe diem, Washington.

Angela Fritz/The Washington Post

Previous story
Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.
Next story
Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home sells for $43 million, setting a record

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit by car near Pine Lake dies

Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate

Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ ends

NEW YORK — Your ability to watch and use your favourite apps… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce… Continue reading

Trump tariff tirade has MPs united across party lines, urging calm

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump’s name-calling trade tirade had members of… Continue reading

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month