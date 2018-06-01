(Twitter/@officialbuffcat)

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.

Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.

Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.

It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:

And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.

Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.

But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

Just Posted

Pair of Central Albertans heading to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Red Deer’s Dianne Finstad and Halkirk’s Leighann Doan Reimer in class of 2018

People say supervised consumption not needed in Red Deer

Advocate online poll results

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

Rural Opioid Dependency Program now available in Red Deer

Suboxone and counselling treatment for addiction

Fred Fox shared inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

30-year-old leaves parents’ home with help from Alex Jones

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The 30-year-old man whose eviction from his parents’ suburban… Continue reading

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

OTTAWA — An arbitrator has given Canada Post and its biggest union… Continue reading

‘We all have to do better’: Halifax mayor on systemic racism in Nova Scotia

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says Nova Scotia has to do more to… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch near Range Road 260 in Ponoka area

Gender-bending, time-travelling pronouns: A history

NEW YORK — On college campuses and in workplaces, across social media… Continue reading

Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk… Continue reading

Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has told U.S. President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month