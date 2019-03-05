VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Jaw-dropping footage of an avalanche engulfing a Colorado highway is turning heads.

The avalanche happened Sunday on a mountainside along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Dash-cam footage, shot by Jacob Easton, shows the snow rolling down the mountain side, creating whiteout conditions as it swallows vehicles along the highway.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an avalanche warning was in effect in the area at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to reports.

Here in B.C., several avalanche warnings have been in effect through the winter season. Two people have died this year after being caught in avalanches. There have been more than a dozen human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s backcountry.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.