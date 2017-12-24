VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Travelling during the holiday season can be stressful, chaotic and often times cramped.

But aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay on Sunday, one passenger gave others an impromptu show honing in on the Christmas spirit when he pulled out his guitar in the middle of the cafeteria.

Caught on camera, the man’s seen belting out Angels We Have Heard on High, with fellow passengers singing along.

An enhanced schedule that started Thursday and runs until Jan. 2, is boosting B.C. Ferries’ capacity to move people and vehicles by adding more than 175 sailings to its regular schedules.

Most of those sailings were added to the Tsawwassen-Schwartz Bay route – the corporation’s busiest route – but 46 of those sailings have been tacked onto the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay run.

Dec. 27 is expected to be the busiest of all travel days during the Christmas holiday on B.C. Ferries.

