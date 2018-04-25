Officially known as “Robot Vera,” the master recruiter is an artificially intelligent software technology that uses machine learning, allowing her to refine her conversational skills with more practice. Handout photo courtesy of Robot Vera

Want to work for Ikea? Your next interview could be conducted by Russian robot

A Russian startup has created a new way to help companies connect with job-seekers and interview them.

Her name is Vera, and she’s able to interview as many as 1,500 job candidates in a single work day, sorting through potential hires at a rate that would take most recruiters months to match.

She even sends customized follow-up emails.

Perhaps more attractive – as far as her clients are concerned – is that Vera works full time for free and never burns out.

Her secret: not being human. Officially known as “Robot Vera,” the master recruiter is an artificially intelligent software technology that uses machine learning, allowing her to refine her conversational skills with more practice. At the moment, Vera is being employed by several hundred Russian companies to simplify the ongoing hunt for new hires, according to Alexei Kostarev, 38, who co-founded Robot Vera with several partners in 2017.

“We wanted to create something that functioned like Uber for job recruitment, but instead of calling a car, a company would be able to call a pool of people looking for a job,” said Kostarev, who compares the sound of Vera’s voice to that of Siri or Alexa. “Right now, we have 200 companies using Robot Vera, which means the software is conducting about 50,000 interviews a day.”

Vera has the ability to speak Russian or English at different speeds and sound like a man or a woman, depending on her employer’s preference, Kostarev said. He said the software is most effective for companies engaged in mass recruitment for blue-collar jobs, such as sales clerks and construction workers. The company’s clients include retail and distribution companies and banks, Kostarev said.

“When you answer the phone, she says ‘Hi, my name is Vera, and I am a robot – are you still looking for a job?’ ” Kostarev said. “If the answer is ‘yes,’ Vera can conduct an interview over the phone or by video interview.”

Interviews last about eight minutes.

The technology’s primary benefit is that it saves recruiters time. Kostarev said a large portion of the résumés posted to job sites belong to people who are no longer looking for employment. Human recruiters waste hours filtering through candidates who aren’t available. Kostarev said recruiters must make 100 phone calls just to get 20 eligible candidates.

“Every year we receive thousands of résumés from people willing to work at IKEA Retail Russia,” said Ikea spokeswoman Daniela Rogosic, noting that the company used the software for a pilot program in Moscow last fall. “The initial selection is very extensive work requiring significant time resources from our HR specialists. This was what drove the idea to try the new approach and use Robot Vera.”

Kostarev said Vera’s inventors have been surprised that candidates are often more willing to offer candid criticism about job openings with Vera than they are with human recruiters. And yet, Kostarev said, he still sees a vital role for human recruiters and face-to-face interviews.

“As far as searches for executive hires, I don’t see any opportunities for the robot to do that job,” he said. “Humans can do it much better. What I do see is that recruiters will begin managing AI more and more and using it as a tool to do their job more efficiently.”

Peter Holley/The Washington Post

Previous story
The effort to save red wolves in the wild is failing, a five-year review says
Next story
A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month