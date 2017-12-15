Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes, isn’t uncommon in Portland, Oregon, the city of weird. But thanks to a viral video on Facebook, millions more are discovering the Unipiper, as he likes to be called.

Brian Kidd learned to play the bagpipes in college. After finding a unicycle in a dumpster, he combined the two skills into a performance art.

“It’s just a celebration of the things I love, and I have a lot of fun doing it,” Kidd said in an interview with The Washington Post.

A video posted Dec. 8 of the Unipiper pulling down an imperial AT-AT walker mirrored an iconic scene from “The Empire Strikes Back,” and has been viewed 8.1 million times on Facebook in the past week.

The Unipiper has appeared in several costumes including Spider-Man, Captain Jack Sparrow, Santa and Sasquatch. “I get bored doing the same thing, that’s why I have so many costumes,” Kidd said.

As a lifelong “Star Wars” fan, one of his favorite and most frequently featured costumes is that of Darth Vader.

“There is something so iconic about the look of Darth Vader,” Kidd said. “And the whole tragic story with Anakin Skywalker, it’s a complex character.”

Kidd, 33, works for an aerial survey and remote sensing firm, but makes time to record videos and perform at community events. Publicity isn’t new to the Unipiper. Kidd performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2014, and he was voted the best local celebrity by Willamette Week in 2016 and 2017.

The Unipiper is not just limited to performance art. There is an online store where shirts, stickers and mugs featuring his likeness can be purchased. Kidd will be writing a Unipiper book in 2018, and he plans on releasing more Unipiper beer, which, he says “has become a popular tradition here in Portland.” And Kidd and two friends host the podcast “Portland at the Movies,” in which they review films made in Portland.

Kidd said he is looking forward to the new “Star Wars” film, “The Last Jedi,” which premieres Friday. “I have very high expectations,” Kidd said. Another, more personal debut is expected soon for the Kidd family.

“I’m going to be the ‘uni-papa’ for my next project,” said Kidd, whose wife is due with their first child next week. “I’ve gotten a lot of requests already. People want to see baby-piper on a unicycle, so I’ll be working on that.”

Previous story
Truck driver volunteers to take dog lost in B.C. back home to Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

    The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month