This is the WestJet’s sixth annual Christmas miracle video. This year they took 12 children’s wishes and turned them into reality. (YouTube/WestJet)

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

What should Christmas be about?

The response to this will constantly change depending on who is answering the question, and in WestJet’s latest Christmas Miracle video, the Canadian airline features a dozen children’s wishes for their 12 Flights of Christmas.

The video is a compilation of 12 events that were broadcast to Facebook Live and featured Blue Santa, Mrs. Claus and celebrity guests bringing surprise and delight to hundreds of WestJet guests and their families.

“WestJet creates holiday magic for Canadians every year. This year, we asked for help from youth from St. Alban’s Boys and Girls Club,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. “Christmas, through the eyes of a child, is magical and the children gave us wonderful inspiration for surprising our guests. The best part was that the children got to be present to witness their own miracle come to life.”

The Christmas wishes ranged from cuddling 40 puppies at Calgary International Airport to a world made of gingerbread at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, to a Nutcracker performance at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, to a life-sized snow globe at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

These 12 events were held on 12 consecutive days in 10 cities and one in-air flight.

Read More: A Christmas miracle for Fort Mac

Previous years have seen the company perform a Christmas miracle in Fort McMurray after families living there were devastated by a raging wildfire in May 2016.

This marks the sixth year in a row that WestJet has surprised passengers or families during the holiday season.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stranded deer rescued from frozen lake near Kamloops

Just Posted

Police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Man seriously injured in collision near Caroline

A car collided with a logging truck on Monday morning just west of Caroline

Large amount of drugs seized near Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP make discovery in vehicle

UPDATED: Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2

NEW YORK — A man with a pipe bomb strapped to him… Continue reading

Finance Minister Bill Morneau talks pot bucks with provincial counterparts

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau can expect a lot of provincial… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family

Family can now take nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

  • WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

    This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month