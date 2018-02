The next two years are expected to be massive on the sporting scene in Central Alberta.

From the Hlinka Gretzky Memorial Cup to the Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018, there is plenty on the sports calendar to appeal to all kinds of sports fans.

In the first few months of 2019, the area will host the Canada Winter Games, the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Volleyball Nationals and the Allan Cup which is the Senior AAA Men’s Hockey National Championships.