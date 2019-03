Did you feel the recent earthquake that rattled central Alberta?



A startling 4.6 magnitude earthquake — the biggest ever to hit central Alberta — was soon followed by an aftershock of social media humour by some area residents.

The quake shook homes, rattling doors and windows. It may also have led to a power blackout for about 4,600 Sylvan Lake and area on the morning of March 4.



