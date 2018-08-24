POLL: Do you believe Canada’s next statutory holiday should put a focus on residential schools?

Glenn MacLeod, a member of the Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools First Nations Metis and Inuit Support Team, leads students at St. Teresa of Avila School in a drum session. He visited the school to teach the students more about Orange Shirt Day, which is about remembering the residential school experience and the importance of reconciliation. (File photo by Red Deer Advocate staff)

The federal government is looking at enacting a statutory holiday aimed at remembering the legacy of Canada’s residential school system.

READ MORE: Range of reactions to possible holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

Do you believe Canada’s next statutory holiday should put a focus on residential schools?