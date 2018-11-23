Poll: Do you have faith Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tackle the low price Alberta fetches for its oil?

  • Nov. 23, 2018 8:20 p.m.
  • Poll

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the low price Alberta fetches for its oil a “crisis.”

Do you have faith he’ll tackle the problem?


Previous story
Poll: Should the City of Red Deer drop the RCMP in favour of a municipal or regional police force?

Just Posted

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer council to discuss boosting gross salaries to make up for loss of tax-free allowance

Net salaries would stay the same, said mayor

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Tuch, Fleury help Golden Knights beat Flames 2-0

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in… Continue reading

Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Most Read