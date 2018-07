President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House last October. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced $16.6 billion in retaliatory trade tariffs on U.S. products that kicked in on Canada Day. The tariffs were a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier move to slap a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum.

