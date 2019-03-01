Poll: Does Red Deer deserve a gold medal for its hosting of the 2019 Canada Winter Games?

Does Red Deer deserve a gold medal for its hosting of the 2019 Canada Winter Games?
Does Red Deer deserve a gold medal for its hosting of the 2019 Canada Winter Games?
Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday
Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario
Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading
Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading
OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading
TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading
TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading
Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library
SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading
It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading
Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday…
Public invited to Tuesday’s event
For a few medallists in the debut of synchronized trampoline at the…
Victim identified as Matthew Berresford
May 10, 1932 - March 1, 2019It is with great sadness that…
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An environmental disaster is unfolding in the Pacific…
CALGARY — The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed challenges from a…