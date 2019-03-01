Photo by ANDRE HARMS/2019 Canada Winter Games

Poll: Does Red Deer deserve a gold medal for its hosting of the 2019 Canada Winter Games?

Does Red Deer deserve a gold medal for its hosting of the 2019 Canada Winter Games?


Previous story
Poll: Do you think regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline signals the project will go ahead?

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Team Alberta’s judo competitors set records

Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario

Anticipation builds over Red Deer College’s new name

Announcement to be made Tuesday

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Extra driving training for school buses questioned

Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Most Read