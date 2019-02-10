Poll: Has the recent cold spell been too much for you?

Is the weather getting to you?
Is the weather getting to you?
There’s nothing troubling about Troubled Tea. Alberta’s first locally made craft hard… Continue reading
CANMORE, Alta. — Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel… Continue reading
Extreme cold warning contiues for Red Deer and much of Alberta. In… Continue reading
Red Deer South United Conservative Party nomination is officially open. A UCP… Continue reading
EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading
Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading
HELSINKI — An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland on Sunday… Continue reading
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up… Continue reading
EL PASO, Texas — People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge… Continue reading
JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency said Sunday that the slaying of… Continue reading
PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading
LONDON — With Brexit just 47 days away, the British government is… Continue reading
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to join… Continue reading
PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists in Maine are using DNA to try to… Continue reading
Is the weather getting to you? Has the recent cold spell been…
’S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Bianca Andreescu didn’t think she played her best tennis…
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up…
NEW YORK — “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” was easily…
HELSINKI — An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland on Sunday…
PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday…
LONDON — Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age…