Poll: How optimistic are you that Alberta’s economy will bounce back in 2018?

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci believes recovery is in for “long haul.” Last week an RBC economist predicted last week 2.3 per cent increase in Alberta GDP.


Poll: What should be done to address the health-care crisis in Red Deer?

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Dance baby, dance. That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s downtown seeing commercial activity

New strip mall almost full, new marina townhouses for sale and landmark ice cream store expanding

The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

