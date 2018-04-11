Poll: Nicer weather or lower gas prices?

Would you rather have nicer weather or lower gas prices?
See related: Family: Cold weather complaints rule as spring hide its face
Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Would you rather have nicer weather or lower gas prices?
Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Policy changes have already been made at the Centennial Centre in Ponoka… Continue reading
A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon
Red Deer MP Earl Dreeshen presents $50,000 of federal funding
LANGLEY, B.C. — A father is calling on theatres to ensure that… Continue reading
No injuries to the driver and eight children. Pickup driver taken to hospital with unknown injuries
Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit
A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon
TORONTO — Police have identified the remains of more men suspected to… Continue reading
I like to think I have a great relationship with my children.… Continue reading
WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel Wednesday… Continue reading
WINNIPEG — A frightened rescue dog that escaped from a plane and… Continue reading
HALIFAX — Paramedics have testified that Nicholas Butcher appeared “calm” as they… Continue reading
Would you rather have nicer weather or lower gas prices? Would you…