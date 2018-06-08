POLL: Should Red Deer allow cannabis tents at festivals?

With the coming of legalized cannabis at least one Alberta city — Calgary — has considered what that means for festivals.
Calgary has announced cannabis tents will be allowed at festivals once it’s legalization so others will not be offended by the smell.
Red Deer also has festivals where people may want to use cannabis. Should the city review its regulations?
