Poll: Should the City of Red Deer drop the RCMP in favour of a municipal or regional police force?

  • Nov. 19, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • Poll

Should the City of Red Deer drop the RCMP in favour of a municipal or regional police force?


Red Deer council says ‘yes’ to Riverside Meadows upgrades, ‘no’ to fence at CP Rail Bridge

Fence will cause social problems to move elsewhere, says Coun. Lee

Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange is now open

Work began on the $80-million interchange in 2016

Witness testimony delayed until Tuesday in Red Deer murder trial

Jury dismissed on Monday morning while evidence issues discussed

Santa and his snow plow will be at Snow and Ice Celebration in Red Deer

Photos with Santa

Failing Kinex Arena will need replacement soon: city manager

Red Deer’s capital budget talks start amid gloomy forecasts

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

