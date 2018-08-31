POLL: Were you affected by the air quality this summer?

This year, Red Deer had more smoky hours than any other year since records began in 1938.

https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/news/record-breaking-year-in-red-deer-for-smoke/Record-breaking year for smoke in Red Deer

Are you concerned about future air quality?


Previous story
POLL: Do you believe Canada’s next statutory holiday should put a focus on residential schools?

Just Posted

Red Deer getting temporary safe consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month