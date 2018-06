The federal Liberal government will spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets. (File photo contributed by KINDER MORGAN)

The federal government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline has fans and critics.

The Liberal government will buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

In return, Kinder Morgan will go ahead with its original plan to twin the pipeline. When the sale is complete, Canada will continue the construction with a view to selling the pipeline.



