Math teacher Fikret Mujezinovic shows his students a calculation at Red Deer’s Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff)

Red Deer public schools are promising to put extra focus on numeracy after 40 per cent of Grade 9 students failed their provincial achievement tests.

