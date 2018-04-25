Poll: Who do you hope will win the Stanley Cup?

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Nashville, Tenn., on June 11, 2017. Will the Pittsburgh Penguins create a dynasty with a third straight Stanley Cup, or will Winnipeg or Toronto break Canada’s 25-year championship drought? Can Nashville get the job done after losing in last year’s final, or will the expansion Golden Knights parade the Cup down the Las Vegas strip? (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)