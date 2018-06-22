POLL: What will you do on Oct. 17, when recreational marijuana becomes legal?

Read more: Feds will make marijuana legal in Canada on Oct. 17, Trudeau says
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Red Deer and… Continue reading
New large-scale interpretive signs bring the past to life
Police allege man pointed an imitation firearm at staff at a car dealership on Wednesday
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — U.S. officials provided a glimpse Friday into a South… Continue reading
OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.2 per cent in… Continue reading
Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday
BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading
An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading
LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading
TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading
VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading
EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading
VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading
For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading
Read more: Feds will make marijuana legal in Canada on Oct. 17,…