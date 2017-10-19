Updated: Man shot dead by police near Alix, ASIRT investigating

RCMP investigators on the scene of an officer-related shooting at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Range Road 234 Thursday afternoon near Alix. Bashaw Mounties shot and killed a man at the scene around 9:15 a.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by police near Bashaw Thursday morning.

A police cruiser was damaged and in a ditch on Range Road 234, just off Hwy 11, while RCMP investigators searched for clues through much of the day.

Bashaw RCMP located a parked stolen vehicle on Range Road 234 around 9:15 a.m.

As officers approached the man inside the vehicle to investigate, a confrontation occurred. This confrontation led to RCMP officers firing their weapons.

The man was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the University of Alberta Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries. No other details were released about the victim.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is the second police-related shooting in Central Alberta over the past week. Last Friday, RCMP officers shot and injured two suspects near Sylvan Lake after a lengthy chase that began in Sundre.

Earlier on Thursday, the RCMP was involved in another fatal shooting in Gleichen, east of Calgary, around 4 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle and saw a firearm inside. ASIRT is investigating that shooting as well.

ASIRT investigates police actions in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently and objectively investigates incidents involving Alberta RCMP that have resulted in serious injury or death.

The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up the serious incident, with ASIRT reviewing police actions.

RCMP will not provide further information as the incident is under ASIRT investigation.



A damaged RCMP cruiser was damaged Thursday afternoon on Range Road 234, just off Hwy 11 near Alix, during a confrontation between police and a man around 9:15 a.m. Bashaw Mounties shot and killed the man in the incident. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)