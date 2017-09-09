Wildfire update: Firefighters making progress

While the wildfire hazard is very high, Rocky Wildfire 68 does not pose a threat to nearby communities or resources.

Firefighters made great progress fighting the 88.3 hectare wildfire on Friday and there has been no movement or change, said Wildfire Information Officer Joan Simonton.

Aircraft, heavy equipment and firefighters continue to build fire guard around this wildfire.

Fifty-seven firefighters and support staff, five helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment are currently fighting Rocky Wildfires 62, 63 and 65 in the Bighorn Wildfire Complex.

RWF 62 in the Coral Creek Valley is being held at about 653 hectares, RWF 63 near Canary Mountain is being held at 463 hectares and RWF 65 near Crescent Falls is being held at 67 hectares after receiving about four mm of rain Friday night.