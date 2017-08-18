Wind warning in effect

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning to parts of Central Alberta, including Red Deer, in addition to the thunderstorm watch that was issued earlier on Friday.

Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, could occur as wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h around Central Alberta, including in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Innisfail and Stettler.

A strong cold front will move though the province late this afternoon causing the heavy winds, which are expected to be strongest between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Winds will diminish on Saturday morning.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings.