Avid Penhold climber Catlin Hannah’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

Catlin Hannah was as prepared as they come in the mountaineering world.

The 27-year-old Penhold resident, described by friend and climbing partner Harold ‘Happy’ Alfano as diligently prepared, knew the risks of trying to summit Mount Smuts solo.

Mount Smuts reaches almost 3,000 metres in elevation and is considered one of the more difficult scramble climbs in Kananaskis.

“We actually bailed on a couple attempts earlier this year because of the weather,” said Alfano.

“Catlin was the kind of guy, that if things weren’t right, he wouldn’t go. We were supposed to do Smuts together before he went out, but the weather wasn’t right and he wasn’t feeling it, so we called it off, for safety reasons … he was the kind of guy who was going to take his time, practice and went for the perfect weather window and be prepared for what he was getting into.”

Hannah never returned from his attempt on Aug. 12. When he did not check in with family or climbing partners, Kananaskis Emergency Services were called. They found Hannah dead at the base of a 300-metre cliff, surrounded by his gear.

Alfano and Hannah had been climbing partners for almost a year. They had climbed at least eight mountains together including three over 3,000 m.

Alfano is now hoping to create some caution around the term ‘scramble.’

Alfano said Hannah was never one to take an unnecessary risk or climb, and he fears people aren’t taking those same precautions with the rise of social media.

“They go out and do it because they’re hikers. They’re used to big groups and packed trails and that’s what they’re comfortable with. They’re thinking they want to get into mountaineering, but they don’t want to buy all the expensive gear or take the courses or find a mentor,” Alfano said.

“Most people just try and progress through the scrambles. In reality, you should not be going after any moderate or difficult scramble, unless you’re a climber or a mountaineer using ropes.”

Alfano said what he’ll remember most about his friend was his positivity, dedication to family and the pursuit of new challenges.

Hannah, who grew up in Red Deer and the Penhold area, had a two-year-old son named Tristan.

“Catlin was a great guy. I don’t think I’ve ever met a guy who was so dedicated to his own life. He knew what he wanted and knew how to get it and he worked towards it,” Alfano explained.

“When I was out there in the mountains with him, he was constantly talking about his family and his son. If it wasn’t that, it was more learning or asking questions. We would talk about new beta or equipment or something that happened on another mountain. The guy was so smart and observant.”

A Celebration of Life was held for Hannah last weekend and donations in his memory can be made to Rescue Alberta or the Tristan Gouldhawke Trust Fund at any Servus Credit Union.



