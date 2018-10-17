PHOTO: Chew On This! campaign draws attention to national poverty

Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown on Wednesday to draw attention to hunger and poverty. Wednesday is the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. The “Chew On This!” campaign is a nation-wide event calling for action through a national plan to end poverty. About 20,000 lunch bags will be handed out in 900 communities across Canada. They contain an apple to encourage conversation about the issue and a postcard addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to act on the “Opportunity for All – Canada’s First Poverty Reduction Strategy,” which was launched by his government in August.