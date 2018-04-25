Excessive dog poop on Blackfalds ball diamonds frustrates town

Pua, right, a 5-month old French bulldog inspects McKenzie, a 8-week old golden retriever during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarter. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Melting snow in Blackfalds uncovered ball diamonds full of dog poop, frustrating the Town.

A recent post to the town’s website, indicated that the communities ball diamonds were well used during the winter by dog owners and now that the snow has melted “Parks and Facilities have found a very large amount of dog feces throughout the diamond.”

The post also mentions that the town does have an off-leash dog park and that dogs aren’t supposed to be running free at the ball diamonds. Both the diamonds at All Star Park and Cottownwood Meadows are damaged because of the excessive poop.

On Wednesday, town foreman Brent McAuley said it seems to be bad this year compared to others.

“I don’t know if it’s just because we had so much snow this year, but it’s primarily at our ball diamonds,” said McAuley, adding that the fact it’s at the ball diamonds is part of the problem.

“Now that the snow has melted, all of a sudden there are all these hazards to run around and collect.”

McAuley said the town is working on getting a group together to go out and clean up the poop. The post says “help is always welcome.”

The town would like to remind it’s resident that their is an off-leash dog park, called the Bark Park, located just east of the town’s protective services on South Street. The park is across the street from All Star Park. Dog bags are provided at the Bark Park.

“We are asking that pet owners use the Bark Park to exercise dogs and, even if they are going for a short walk around the neighbourhood, to p-lease pick up after their dog. Refrain from walking them through amenities that are regularly used by families and residents,” reads the post.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

