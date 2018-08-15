Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement due to the smoke from B.C. forest fires. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Forest fire smoke alert for Central Alberta

Poor air quality and reduced visibility

Red Deer and Central Alberta will experience poor air quality and reduced visibility due to smoke from forest fires in British Columbia.

Environment Canada said air quality is expected to be intermittently poor for the remainder of the week.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

People should stay inside if they have breathing difficulties. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. Open windows may let in more polluted air.

They may also consider going to a public place like a library, shopping mall, or recreation centre that is air-conditioned if their homes are not air-conditioned.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels.


