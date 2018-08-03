Country western recording artist Gord Bamford makes a putt as his teammates carry on behind him during the Gord Bamford Charity golf Classic at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club last year. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Gord Bamford pumped for 11th charity golf tournament

The Gord Bamford Golf Classic will be played at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club

An award winning country musician from Lacombe says he can’t wait to get on a golf course to raise money for youth charities.

The Gord Bamford Foundation will host its 11th annual Gord Bamford Golf Classic at the the Lacombe Golf and Country Club Aug. 16.

“I never thought this event would get to this level,” said Bamford. “It’s crazy to think we’ve raise more than $3 million (since 2008). It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

A gala will be held the night before at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer where Bamford, Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will perform for more than 700 attendees.

All money raised at the event goes towards youth supporting charities across Canada involving music, education, health care, sports and multi-use facilities.

Bamford, who has three children between nine and 14 years old, said a lot of the charities the Gord Bamford Foundation supports have impacted his life directly.

“Our youngest went through some tough times when see was born, so seeing the work children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald House put in was a real eye-opener for me,” Bamford said, adding he had a mentor from Big Brothers Big Sisters when he was younger too.

Musicians, former NHL players, pro rodeo circuit members and Olympians will be some of the celebrities playing in the classic.

READ MORE: 11th annual Gord Bamford Golf Classic lineup announced

“All of them that come are very hospitable,” said Bamford. “They’ll talk to everybody and I think the opportunity to be around celebrities like them is pretty neat for everybody.”

The celebrities will be auctioned to teams at the Gord Bamford Golf Classic Gala Aug. 15, which will have a wild west theme.

“I think the (gala) is the big deal,” said Bamford. “Everyone loves to golf, but the gala event is world class and I think people really love that.”

Much of the money raised at the classic will stay in Central Alberta – all of the money will stay in Canada.

Bamford said the event is sold out, but anyone wanting to make a donation is asked to visit www.gordbamfordfoundation.com.


