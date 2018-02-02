Man charged in Caroline theft, Rocky Mountain House RCMP looking for three more people

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking the public to help identify the three masked individuals. (Photo contributed by ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE RCMP)

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and stealing from a store in Caroline.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to Caroline Supplies early Sunday morning where a break and enter was reported.

READ MORE: Firearms stolen in Caroline break and enter

After receiving a number of tips from the public, police issued an arrest warrant for a Clearwater County area man.

He is charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and theft of firearms.

The man will appear in court Saturday in Red Deer.

The suspect vehicle, an older brown Ford F-150, was found; however police are still asking the public to help identify the three remaining suspects.

Those three suspects had their faces covered on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com if you wish to remain anonymous.


