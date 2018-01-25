Owner of German Second World War passport found

Police thank public for their assistance

RCMP have found the owner of a Second World War German army passport that was discovered during an arrest in December.

The document, that included a photo and the name “Franz Laue”, was recovered by the police during an arrest made Dec. 13, along with a truck full of knives, ammunition, stolen property and drugs.

SEE RELATED: Red Deer police recover stolen Second World War German army passport, trying to find owner

The driver of the vehicle was found to be in breach of his probation conditions.

RCMP thank the media and public for their assistance.


