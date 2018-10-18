Photos: Skaters dazzle at Thank You Canada Tour stop

Canada figure skating star Tessa Virtue gets the crowd fired up at the Thank You Canada Tour stop in Red Deer at the Centrium on Thursday night. Other Canadian skaters at the event included the legendary Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Katelyn Osmond, Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Some of the most iconic figure skaters in Canada hit the ice at the Centrium on Thursday for their Thank You Canada Tour.

The 2018 tour cast featured five-time Olympic Medalists, three-time World Champions and eight-time National Champions Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir; three-time Olympic Medalist, three-time World Champion, and ten-time National Champion Patrick Chan; three-time Olympic Medalist, four-time World Medalist, seven-time National Champions Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford; three-time Olympic Medalist, three-time National Champion, World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; and two-time Olympic Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time National Champion Elvis Stojko; as well as two-time National Ice Dance Champions, three-time World Medalists and two-time Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje.

The 30 city tour is a way to thank Canadians for their support and started in Abbotsford, B.C. on Oct. 5 and concludes in St. John’s, Nfld. on Nov. 24.

