Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport after the RCMP put out a call to the public about it on Thursday.

The Second World War-era German passport was recovered by the police, during an arrest made Dec. 13, along with a truck full of knives, ammunition, stolen property and drugs. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in breach of his probation conditions.

Red Deer RCMP Const. Sean Morris confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and police have been contacting everyone with the same last name in Alberta but hasn’t had much luck.

The passport bears a photograph and the name “Franz Laue.”

Morris said the document is historical and may be of sentimental value to its owner.

“We want to do out best to get it back to its owner,” he said.

As for how long the investigation will continue, Morris said, as long as it proves fruitful.

If the rightful owner is not found, the document may be turned over to a museum or a historical society – something that Morris said is rare.

Usually, found or ceased unclaimed property is sold of at auctions or destroyed.

“We don’t normally try to donate property to museum but because of the historical significant we would go out of our way to do that,” said Morris.

If anyone has any information about the passport’s owner contact the Red Deer RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574.


