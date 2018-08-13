Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores

Ten cannabis retail stores around Red Deer have been approved by the city’s development officer.

As of Friday a total of 15 applications to develop retail marijuana stores in Red Deer had been filed at city hall in preparation for Oct. 17 when recreational marijuana becomes legal across Canada.

Applications approved so far include two in the downtown and two in the Pines neighbourhood, with the rest scattered around the city.

Discretionary use approvals went out to the following businesses:

Clarity Cannabis MD Holdings Inc. at 1-5511 50th Ave. in the downtown.

2102012 Alberta Ltd. at 1-5111 49th St. in the downtown.

Luxecann Inc. at 2-4971 Phelan St. in the Pines.

2102591 Alberta Ltd. at 130-6751 50th Ave. in the Pines.

420 Premium Markets Ltd. at 503 and 504-6702 Golden West Ave. in Golden West Business Park.

Cannabis Cowboys Inc. at 120-6802 50th Ave. in Normandeau.

Ascension Cannabis Connoisseurs Inc. at 11-7667 50th Ave. in Northlands Business Park.

River Cannabis Ltd. at 3-5804 50th Ave. in Riverside Meadows.

Permit Experts Inc. at 105-3121 49th Ave. in South Hill.

One other site has been approved and will be made public soon.

Rules require cannabis retail stores to be 300 metres apart, 300 metres from schools and playgrounds, and located along either arterial routes or in the downtown. There’s room for an estimated 35 stores in the city.

Four other applications with variances having to do with separation distances must go before the municipal planning commission, likely in early September.

Discretionary use decisions can be appealed to the Red Deer Subdivision & Development Appeal Board prior to 4:30 p.m. August 28.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter