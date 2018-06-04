A digital imagining of what the riverfront hotel might look like, beside Canada 150 Square. (Contributed image).

Red Deer city puts out call for proposals for Riverlands Hotel

More road work on Alexander Way and 45th Street this summer

Work to transform a downtown industrial area into Red Deer’s vibrant downtown neighbourhood, Capstone at Riverlands, gets rolling again this summer.

Among the many projects that city crews will be starting on is Canada 150 Square — near the site of a future hotel, for which the city has issued a call for development proposals.

The biggest impact to motorists and pedestrians will be road resurfacing work on Alexander Way, the gateway for Capstone. Also known as 48th Street, Alexander Way will be closing with some detours signs in place while utility line upgrades and some road rebuilding is done, including resurfacing and sidewalks.

The street is also slated to get new lighting, some flex lanes for parking, and some landscaping.

Enhancements are planned for 45th Street, as well, which will get sidewalks, some parking lanes, street lighting and trees this summer. However, this street, which had underground utilities installed last year, will remain open for local access.

The entryway to Capstone at Riverlands, in front of the Carnival Cinema, is getting spruced up with landscaping and sidewalks. Access to the cinemas will remain open.

And construction is getting underway for the Canada 150 Square, a public gathering point and a focal feature of Capstone. Limited work will take place this summer, with no traffic impact.

Some park trails will be closed, however, during periods this summer when work is being done on the North and South Riverwalk. This will be a key natural feature of Capstone.

The City of Red Deer has a call out for proposals from experienced developers for the “extraordinarily rare opportunity” of developing a riverfront hotel in the heart of Capstone at Riverlands.

The city is interested in partnering with a developer to contribute to the vision of this downtown area by creating a “fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible project that adds to Red Deer’s quality of life and architectural landscape,” according to a notice on the city website.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The deadline for proposals is June 29.

Previous story
Video: Red Deer Royals host Marching Showband Classic 2018

Just Posted

Former Central Alberta MLA charged with sexual offences expected to resolve charges

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre’s case returns to court on Jan. 11, 2019

Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River

Adults, children and dog found Saturday night

Lee re-elected to FCM board

Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting held in Halifax

Guatemala volcanic eruption sends lava into homes, kills 25

A volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’

SUNRISE, Fla. — Graduating seniors at the Florida high school where a… Continue reading

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Some of Bertrand Charest’s victims to attend news conference in Montreal

MONTREAL — Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach… Continue reading

‘It’s not evil’: ‘Bud Empire’ aims to remove stigma around pot dispensaries

TORONTO — Bob Kay feels a twinge of fear every day as… Continue reading

Bathe naked with strangers? Welcome to a Japanese bathhouse

TOKYO — Japan is proud of its bathing traditions. For many Westerners,… Continue reading

Bed, grocery carts, plywood found along Red Deer River bank

89 big garbage bags collected during Sunday’s Red Deer River Cleanup

Trudeau says U.S. steel, tariffs on national security grounds are insulting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “insulting” that President… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month