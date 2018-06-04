Red Deer city puts out call for proposals for Riverlands Hotel

More road work on Alexander Way and 45th Street this summer

A digital imagining of what the riverfront hotel might look like, beside Canada 150 Square. (Contributed image).

Work to transform a downtown industrial area into Red Deer’s vibrant downtown neighbourhood, Capstone at Riverlands, gets rolling again this summer.

Among the many projects that city crews will be starting on is Canada 150 Square — near the site of a future hotel, for which the city has issued a call for development proposals.

The biggest impact to motorists and pedestrians will be road resurfacing work on Alexander Way, the gateway for Capstone. Also known as 48th Street, Alexander Way will be closing with some detours signs in place while utility line upgrades and some road rebuilding is done, including resurfacing and sidewalks.

The street is also slated to get new lighting, some flex lanes for parking, and some landscaping.

Enhancements are planned for 45th Street, as well, which will get sidewalks, some parking lanes, street lighting and trees this summer. However, this street, which had underground utilities installed last year, will remain open for local access.

The entryway to Capstone at Riverlands, in front of the Carnival Cinema, is getting spruced up with landscaping and sidewalks. Access to the cinemas will remain open.

And construction is getting underway for the Canada 150 Square, a public gathering point and a focal feature of Capstone. Limited work will take place this summer, with no traffic impact.

Some park trails will be closed, however, during periods this summer when work is being done on the North and South Riverwalk. This will be a key natural feature of Capstone.

The City of Red Deer has a call out for proposals from experienced developers for the “extraordinarily rare opportunity” of developing a riverfront hotel in the heart of Capstone at Riverlands.

The city is interested in partnering with a developer to contribute to the vision of this downtown area by creating a “fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible project that adds to Red Deer’s quality of life and architectural landscape,” according to a notice on the city website.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The deadline for proposals is June 29.