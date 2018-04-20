WATCH: Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services play for Humboldt

Red Deer’s Deborah Carpenter, sister of the last Darcy Haugan, Humboldt Broncos coach, drops the puck in the ceremonial faceoff for the Battle of the Badges at Servus Arena Friday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer police officers and firefighters laced up their skates to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos.

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services played against each other in the Battle of the Badges, a charity hockey game at Servus Arena Friday night.

Ken McMullen, Emergency Services manager, said he was amazed at how many people came to the event.

“I’ve only been in this community for nine weeks … so it just blows me away how the community rallies around everybody for an event like this,” McMullen said.

McMullen said he feels for the first responders in Humboldt, a majority of whom were volunteers.

“First responders would have such a tremendously difficult time to overcome what they saw at that scene,” he said.

McMullen wrote cards to those first responders.

“I wrote, ‘We’re with you long after the sticks leave the porches and the flags raise back.’ First responders are going to stick together and I want them to know that,” he said.

McMullen said they don’t have a fundraising goal at the charity hockey game, but hope to make as much money as possible for Humboldt.

RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said there has been Battle of the Badges games before, but never one like this.

“As we see here by the crowd Red Deer really wants to go out and support …. the players, staff and people of Humboldt,” he said.

Grobmeier said the news of the Humboldt bus crash hit close to home. His daughter plays college volleyball and his son plays high-level sports, so they travel to games in buses.

“Everybody and anybody is affected by this. We either had family or know people who have kids who travel in buses for sports,” he said.

Grobmeier wasn’t playing in Friday’s game, but said he was still very excited to watch.

“One organization gets to rib the other one a little but, but it’s all in good fun and all for a great cause,” he said.

The two teams were coached by Brent Sutter, head coach and general manager of the Red Deer Rebels, and his brother Brian Sutter.

Brent Sutter said he was humbled when he and his brother were asked to coach.

“We’re both tremendously honoured to participate in this,” Sutter said. “It’s been a tough ride over the last two weeks for everyone across our nation.

“It hit home for me personally and, like everyone else, I feel for the families and everyone who was involved in the accident. Even the ones in recovery mode, they have a long road ahead.”

Sutter praised the RCMP and Emergency Service workers for organizing the game.

“When you look at what happened two weeks ago, it’s very touching,” said Sutter. “For them to do this tonight, this charity fundraiser, it speaks volumes to what they mean to the community.”

“They’re all awesome people and they put their lives on the line in a lot of different situations,” he said.



Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services played each other in a charity hockey game, the Battle of the Badges, Friday Night at the Servus Arena to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Firefighter Joseph Schropfer gives two-year-old Wyatt, from Red Deer, a look around a firetruck before the Battle of the Badges, a charity hockey game between Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services at Servus Arena Friday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services played each other in a charity hockey game, the Battle of the Badges, Friday Night at the Servus Arena to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services played each other in a charity hockey game, the Battle of the Badges, Friday Night at the Servus Arena to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Nicole Sampson hands Red Deer Coun. Frank Wong a burger at the community barbecue before the Battle of the Badges, a charity hockey game between Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services at Servus Arena Friday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)