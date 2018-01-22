Red Deer readies for supervised drug consumption site

Now all we need is an application for one

(Contributed photo).

Red Deer city council is changing local bylaws to make way for a mobile supervised injection site that will keep drug addicts from fatally overdosing.

But Coun. Michael Dawe wanted to make it clear on Monday that nobody has yet officially put in an application for any kind of supervised drug consumption site to set up in Red Deer — in a building or a mobile trailer.

Furthermore, no one has yet sought an exemption from federal law so that street drugs can be legally consumed at this site.

“We’re getting letters from people, asking why we’ve turned down an application when no actual applications have been received,” said Dawe.

With Red Deer’s high fentanyl-related overdose deaths, the Alberta government had encouraged the local harm reduction group, Turning Point, to explore the logistics of starting a safe drug consumption site in Red Deer.

While Turning Point had hoped to open a downtown site by the spring, the city did not approve a potential downtown location. Instead Red Deer hospital and/or its parking lot were chosen by council last month.

In response, Turning Point stated it wasn’t interested in operating at the hospital, which is too far for many of the drug users to access. But Alberta Health Services’s Central Zone Chief Kerry Bales promised discussions would continue and the city would be included in these talks.

So far, Mayor Tara Veer hasn’t heard anything about further discussions.

But city council decided to be pro-active by putting a process in place in case an application for a SCS is made.

On Monday, council directed administration to prepare amendments to the License Bylaw to include a definition of “mobile supervised consumption services” and other related services. It’s to come back at a future council meeting.

Veer and Coun. Lawrence Lee spoke in favour of getting more preventative services, such as the long-sought-after local addiction treatment centre.

Coun. Ken Johnston said he supports a service that prevents drug deaths “no matter how it unfolds in the community.”

Coun. Buck Buchanan investigated how mobile supervised consumption sites are working out in Kamloops and Kelowna and received mostly positive reports. Among the few negatives are concerns that not all the addicted people are getting to the mobile units, and that some of these “disenfranchised people” are wandering through adjacent neighborhoods.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rent subsidies for Asooahum Crossing tenants sought from Red Deer city council
Next story
Plate fight is over: Saskatchewan ends ban on Alberta plates at its job sites

Just Posted

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

Red Deer readies for supervised drug consumption site

Now all we need is an application for one

Rent subsidies for Asooahum Crossing tenants sought from Red Deer city council

Coun. Lee feels the city should be ‘last resort’ for housing subsidy requests

Castor murderer denies he’s a killer

Jason Klaus tells courtroom he loved his family who were murdered in December 2013

Creep Catcher fined $1,500 for harassment

Victim scared for his life

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month