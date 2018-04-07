Stettler RCMP investigating suspicious death, looking for white truck

Police are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck with an Alberta licence plate reading BRM 9136. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stettler.

Stettler RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit began the investigation Friday, after a man was found dead inside a residence. The death was determined to be suspicious.

The victim hasn’t been positively identified yet and an autopsy date has yet to be determined.

Police are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck with an Alberta licence plate reading BRM 9136. The vehicle belongs to the victim.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked not to approach it, and contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or you local detachment.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



