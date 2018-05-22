Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

A downtown Red Deer Dollar Tree was closed Tuesday. RCMP said a vehicle smashed into the store Monday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle collision. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

A vehicle smashed through a downtown Red Deer business’s side window Monday afternoon.

A two-vehicle collision around 3:05 p.m. resulted into one of the vehicles smashing into the Dollar Tree on 49 Avenue and 48 Street – across from Sorensen bus station.

Neighbouring Sunshine Oriental Store’s co-owner Li Lechica, said she drove by the street Monday night and she saw the smashed glass was already being fixed.

“It is (scary) because you never know what can happen,” she said.

The store was closed Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

