Fire-medics check for hot spots after putting out a fire at a Wade Close home on Tuesday afternoon. A woman and her cat escaped uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo from PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

A woman and her cat escaped uninjured when fire badly damaged a Westlake home on Tuesday afternoon.

Red Deer Emergency Services got the call about 1:20 p.m. that a Wade Close home was burning.

“Neighbours called it in, called 911, and we arrived to do a quick knockdown on the fire,” said assistant deputy chief Damian LaGrange.

The fire was contained mostly to the roof, where the flames had eaten through much of the structure at the rear of the home.

“It looks like the fire may have started at the back of the structure,” said LaGrange, adding it appears to have started outside.

It was too early to make an accurate damage estimate.

“It’s significant, for sure.”

Related:

Johnstone fire

A neighbour said he was mowing his lawn when he saw smoke.

“I looked up and seen the cloud of smoke billowing into the cul de sac,” said the man, who did not want to give his name.

He rushed over to help the homeowner, who was pulling out her garden hose to fight the fire. Three neighbours on three hoses were soon spraying the back of the home.

Two were spraying the house and the other was focusing on a barbecue and its propane tank to prevent an explosion. Despite their efforts, the fire spread quickly up the side of the house.

Firefighters did not take long to arrive, he said.

“Those guys came pretty quick. They did get it out pretty quick or stop it from getting any worse.”

Another neighbour, a woman, ran into the house and rescued the homeowner’s cat, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the third house fire in Red Deer in less than a week. Two neighbouring homes went up in flames in Johnstone subdivision last Wednesday night.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which caused an estimated $650,000 in damage. The fire was believed to have been caused by a child playing with fire.

LaGrange reminds residents to ensure that their smoke detectors are working and that residents have a fire escape plan.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC and Olds College to open joint campus in Ponoka
Next story
WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank

Just Posted

WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank

Humans aren’t the only hungry ones served by the Red Deer and… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Ponoka council to discuss labour contract

Town workers can serve 72-hour strike notice

Policy analyst to run for Alberta Liberals in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Nick Jansen says health and education should be preserved

Sharing the road during motorcycle season

Being visible to other drivers is important

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Opioid death toll nearly 4,000 last year, new data shows

OTTAWA — New government figures show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from… Continue reading

Smoking hits new low; about 14 per cent of US adults light up

NEW YORK — Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month