Women shelter in Red Deer sees increase in walk-in clients

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter has seen an increase in walk-in clients in recent months. (Photo from Pexels.com)

The Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter has experienced an increase in walk-in clients as staff have worked to recognize and assist people with past traumas impacting their lives.

Since January 2017, the shelter has been involved in a trauma-informed practices project led by YWCA Canada and the B.C. Society of Transition Houses.

Shelter executive director Rayann Toner said clientele has expanded as the shelter has recognized the role trauma plays.

“We’re still working with women and children experiencing domestic violence, but we’re recognizing through the trauma-informed, low-barrier framework the importance of working with everyone who has experienced violence.

“There are times when because of trauma, there may be challenges around mental health and addictions issues, so we’re being very inclusive,” Toner said.

“They are extremely vulnerable individuals in our community and they are tremendously at risk of violence. And for a lot of the clients, the shelter is seen as a very safe place to connect.”

Between May 15 and Oct. 22, there were 423 walk-in visits to the shelter, which resulted in 113 walk-in clients requiring assistance with basic needs, referrals and education, or connecting with the crisis team.

Some walk-in clients may also have been admitted into the 40-bed shelter.

See related:

Central Alberta women’s shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land

The shelter is also involved in a nurturing parenting program, working to address conflict in the home to mitigate the effects on children. The program promotes healthy parenting to reduce the risk of childhood toxic stress that impacts childhood development.

Toner said 120 people have participated in the parenting program and 40 have completed the entire program.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from clients has been amazing. It’s been really positive.”



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter