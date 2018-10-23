AJHL trying out new concussion technology

The Alberta Junior Hockey League is taking a step forward in the fight to better understand concussions.

They joined the CJHL Concussion Program, which through new software from Headcheck Health, Inc, provides the league with new technology to help better monitor concussions.

Headcheck is a mobile app that will help team trainers document suspected concussions, run concussion assessments and track an athlete’s concussion history.

Along with the AJHL’s current concussion protocol which establishes guidelines for recognition, assessment and management of concussions, the HeadCheck system is a more advanced tool to help keep players safer.

“Improving player safety is a team effort and concussion safety requires collaboration, especially at the junior hockey level,” said AJHL Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk in an AJHL press release.

“The use of HeadCheck gives our trainers and medical personnel additional tools and resources needed to make informed decisions on the health and safety of our players.”

Harrison Brown, Co-Founder, and CEO of HeadCheck Health added that the more teams can do to manage concussions, the better overall safety for players will eventually become.

“We are excited that the AJHL is aligned on a shared mission to create a safer environment for all players in the league,” he said.

“We feel the use of our software will allow the league to continuously make concussion safety improvements and stay out in front of the issue.”



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter