Alberta’s Jayna Doll battles for a loose ball with Eric Voss and Aaron McDonald of Ontario Monday in wheelchair basketball play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alberta keeps rolling in wheelchair basketball

It takes a special brand of athlete to battle it out on the wheelchair basketball court and Alberta appears to have found a fine bunch.

Team Alberta moved to 3-0 at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer with an impressive and hard-fought win 59-54 over Ontario Monday.

“I liked our discipline. (Ontario) is a very physical team, if you watched at the beginning of the game I was all over the ref. They have good chair skills and we needed to be disciplined,” said Alberta coach Darrell Nordell.

“Little bit of composure in the second half. We had our eyes up and we looked around, that really helped us. Great bunch of young kids they’re talented.”

Alberta won their first two games of the tournament on Sunday and are quickly becoming favourites of the Red Deer faithful. After winning the Canadian Championships in March, Alberta is also the top seed in at the Games and are showing why.

“We won the national championships last year, so coming in as the number one seed, everyone is coming at us,” added the head coach.

“We knew we had to practice hard ever since we won that national championship back in March.”

Brother and sister duo Bradon and Jayna Doll are two big pieces of the success for Alberta so far. Bradon and Jayna are both able-bodied players and took up the sport to support their older sister Mackenzie, who has spina bifida. They both got hooked on the game and Bradon is now in his third Canada Winter Games. It’s the first for Jayna.

“I love the atmosphere, the guys we were pushing against we’ve seen before and some of them, we’re pretty close friends. As much as it’s a competition it’s still friendly out there. It’s all high-fives in the end,” Bradon said.

“I like that you can go out there push hard against your friends but at the end of the day you’re happy and had fun.”

Bradon poured in a game-high 29 points Monday and his sister chipped in 10. He noted the experience at the games this year has been ramped up with home court advantage, but so far they have welcomed the challenge.

“There’s a larger atmosphere. There’s so much weight on our shoulders and expectation, but we’ve got a good crew and we’ve trained hard and we’re ready to compete,” he said.

Fan support has also been huge at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and the crowd once again throwing their support behind Alberta on Monday. Nordell said that’s vital to grow the sport across Canada.

“What I have found, especially those young kids coming down, anyone that gets exposed to the game is coming back and that’s how we grow the game in Canada,” he said.

“It’s a great game and it’s an integrated sport…it’s a way to have inclusion.”

Alberta plays Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Nova Scotia at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

 

Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff Team Alberta is off to a hot start at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in wheelchair basketball.

Alberta’s Jayna Doll battles for a loose ball with Eric Voss and Aaron McDonald of Ontario Monday in wheelchair basketball play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Canadian women beat U.S. 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series
Next story
Team Alberta wins pool B with wild comeback against B.C.

Just Posted

Red Deerians brave the chill to spend Family Day in the new Celebration Plaza

The 2019 Canada Winter Games hub attracted a lot of parents and kids

Convoy from Red Deer feels the love driving through Ontario

Truckers continue on to Ottawa

Stettler RCMP search for suspects

Attempted theft of an ATM

Ice artists add fun to Family Day in Blackfalds

Blackfalds Winterfest 2019

Sign cost a concern for some in Red Deer

Installation complete on south end welcome signs

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

‘Black Panther’ costume designer blazes trail to inspire

LOS ANGELES — Ruth E. Carter is a black woman blazing a… Continue reading

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Chicago police said Saturday the investigation into the assault reported by Jussie… Continue reading

Still-active human rights case speaks to lasting homophobia in Canada: activists

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Just over 14 years ago, the government of… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A Canadian couple who had to leave Haiti due to… Continue reading

Man charged in daughter’s death in hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

Police say a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read