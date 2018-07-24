Back - Left to Right Troy Pollitt, Taylor Balazsi, Stage Bowden J’Lyn Bickford, Ayden Pollitt, Mazkenzie DoJahn, Hannah Dojahahn, Dakota Greelees, Alyson Pollitt, Grantt Pavely. Front - Left to right: Phil Harrstad, Caitlyn Cull, Darcy Haarstad, Kammy Park, Molly Harrstad, Kaitlin Gillis, Hailey Saretski. Missing: Isabel McKie.

Bentley Blue Jays capture second straight title

The U16D team toppled Vermillion Shadows 18-10 in the final

The Bentley Blue Jays scored its way to their second straight U16D title.

The U16D Bentley Blue Jays earned a provincial title last weekend in Delburne. They topped the Vermillion Shadows 18-10 in the final to earn the tournament victory.

Team members include Taylor Balazsi, Sage Bowen, J’lyn Bickford, Ayden Pollitt, Mackenzie Dojahn, Hannah Dojahn, Dakota Greenlees, Caitlyn Cull, Darby Haarstad, Kammy Park, Molly Haarstad, Kaitlin Gillis and Isabel McKie. Coaches were Troy Pollitt, Allison Pollitt (coach), Grant Pavely (coach) and Phil Haarstad.

Previous story
Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees
Next story
Capitals bring back Brooks Orpik, a leader on Cup title team

Just Posted

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

A reminder during fishing season in Central Alberta

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake father charged with sexual exploitation

Google reported child porn to Canadian authorities

No big rush for Red Deer cannabis store applications

Eleven submissions made, so far

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Montreal filmmaker Harry Gulkin, known for ‘Lies My Father Told Me,’ dies at 90

Montreal-born filmmaker Harry Gulkin, best known for the 1975 movie, ”Lies My… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month