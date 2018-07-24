Bentley Blue Jays capture second straight title

The U16D team toppled Vermillion Shadows 18-10 in the final

The Bentley Blue Jays scored its way to their second straight U16D title.

The U16D Bentley Blue Jays earned a provincial title last weekend in Delburne. They topped the Vermillion Shadows 18-10 in the final to earn the tournament victory.

Team members include Taylor Balazsi, Sage Bowen, J’lyn Bickford, Ayden Pollitt, Mackenzie Dojahn, Hannah Dojahn, Dakota Greenlees, Caitlyn Cull, Darby Haarstad, Kammy Park, Molly Haarstad, Kaitlin Gillis and Isabel McKie. Coaches were Troy Pollitt, Allison Pollitt (coach), Grant Pavely (coach) and Phil Haarstad.