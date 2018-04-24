Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel reset and ready for crucial bout

Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel has never been known to back down from a challenge.

This weekend might be the most critical test for the Red Deer product in his young professional boxing career, coming off a pair of losses, albeit one controversial.

Samuel said this week after losing his last fight in a technical knockout to Flavio Michael in December, he returned to his training roots in Red Deer.

The 29-year-old worked for that fight mostly in Calgary, and explained he was physically drained by the time the bout rolled around– he’ll have no such complaint on Saturday in Edmonton.

“Last fight was not my best performance and I made the proper adjustments. Rerouted back to Red Deer and am back figuring myself out. Last training camp was all in Calgary,” Samuel said.

“There was stuff I learned. I overdid it for the last fight. Already mentally beat by the time I got in there. Just more focused, (this time).”

His opponent Saturday, Raffaele Santoro is relatively new on the professional welterweight scene, but Samuel said that’s no reason to take him lightly.

“He looks defensive because he fights guys that can’t hit him, but I’m pretty sure I can hit him. Pretty sure I can hit him a lot,” Samuel said.

“He’s flashy, not that much experience. Only had a couple of amateur and pro fights. I ain’t underestimating him. The kid looks like he can crack.”

It’s been a hard road for the Red Deer native since early last year when he had expectations of fighting for the Canadian Welterweight Title.

At the time he had a 3-1 record and was 10th in the Canadian Professional Boxing Council rankings.

Since then, he’s lost twice to Flavio but had wins against Danny Quinn and Curtis Demarce. A split decision loss to Jesse Arnett on June 24 hurt his chances of moving up the ranks.

“One fight at a time. I thought I was going to have that Canadian Title shot after that Arnett fight,” Samuel recalled.

“Pretty clear who won that one, (but) they gave it to him. Nobody else would take that fight. I take the ones that no one else will take. I’ve got my pride and that’s all that matters.”

As for expectations on Saturday, it’s pretty simple for Samuel.

“If I dodge this guy’s jab, I think I can have my way with him all night,” he said.



