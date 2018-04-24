Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel (left) battles with Danny Quinn last February. (Facebook Photo Courtesy of Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel)

Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel reset and ready for crucial bout

Brian “Yard Dog” Samuel has never been known to back down from a challenge.

This weekend might be the most critical test for the Red Deer product in his young professional boxing career, coming off a pair of losses, albeit one controversial.

Samuel said this week after losing his last fight in a technical knockout to Flavio Michael in December, he returned to his training roots in Red Deer.

The 29-year-old worked for that fight mostly in Calgary, and explained he was physically drained by the time the bout rolled around– he’ll have no such complaint on Saturday in Edmonton.

“Last fight was not my best performance and I made the proper adjustments. Rerouted back to Red Deer and am back figuring myself out. Last training camp was all in Calgary,” Samuel said.

“There was stuff I learned. I overdid it for the last fight. Already mentally beat by the time I got in there. Just more focused, (this time).”

His opponent Saturday, Raffaele Santoro is relatively new on the professional welterweight scene, but Samuel said that’s no reason to take him lightly.

“He looks defensive because he fights guys that can’t hit him, but I’m pretty sure I can hit him. Pretty sure I can hit him a lot,” Samuel said.

“He’s flashy, not that much experience. Only had a couple of amateur and pro fights. I ain’t underestimating him. The kid looks like he can crack.”

It’s been a hard road for the Red Deer native since early last year when he had expectations of fighting for the Canadian Welterweight Title.

At the time he had a 3-1 record and was 10th in the Canadian Professional Boxing Council rankings.

Since then, he’s lost twice to Flavio but had wins against Danny Quinn and Curtis Demarce. A split decision loss to Jesse Arnett on June 24 hurt his chances of moving up the ranks.

“One fight at a time. I thought I was going to have that Canadian Title shot after that Arnett fight,” Samuel recalled.

“Pretty clear who won that one, (but) they gave it to him. Nobody else would take that fight. I take the ones that no one else will take. I’ve got my pride and that’s all that matters.”

As for expectations on Saturday, it’s pretty simple for Samuel.

“If I dodge this guy’s jab, I think I can have my way with him all night,” he said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blue Jackets good again, just not good enough for next level

Just Posted

Red Deer County facing worst flooding in years

Motorists warned to stay off water-covered roads and obey barricades

Middle school students to show off coding skills

Student-designed video games put to the test at Red Deer College

Mother’s Day event to help children in Somalia

To support Education for Somalian Girls and Boys Fund

Red Deer County eyeing tax increases

Red Deer County has not increased tax rates since 2015

Restaurant Brands announces ‘Winning Together’ plan to improve Tim Hortons

Restaurant Brands International Inc. announced a plan Tuesday for improving the customer… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Toronto in mourning day after van attack left 10 dead, 15 injured

TORONTO — Shock gave way to grief in Toronto on Tuesday as… Continue reading

2 approaches to turning recycled materials into art

What have you not seen recycled into an art form? Everything from… Continue reading

How a small P.E.I. police force is using humour to charm the internet

KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — A police force in a tiny Prince Edward Island… Continue reading

Habana, World Cup winner & Springbok record-holder, retiring

Bryan Habana, the lightning-fast South Africa wing and World Cup winner with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month