Bucs crush Irish in home opener

Josh Blanchard of the Central Alberta Buccaneers finds a hole in the first half of the home opener against the Airdrie Irish at Setters Place at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Central Alberta Buccaneers were out to make a statement on Saturday at Setters Place.

Tanner Olstad ran the opening kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown and the rout was on from there for the Bucs in their home opener at Setters Place Great Chief Park.

The home side scored five times in the opening quarter and essentially buried the Airdrie Irish in the first 30 minutes.

Central Alberta evened their record to 1-1 in the Alberta Football League with the 48-7 win.

“Last week I had some good returns and coach (Devon Hand) just told me to hit it full speed and that’s what I was thinking about when I caught it,” said Olstad, who had two touchdowns in the game.

It was a welcomed rebound for the Bucs after a 31-10 loss in their season opener against Fort McMurray.

“This week we just came prepared and knew what we wanted and last week was just getting off the rust,” added Olstad.

Quarterback Judah Knip threw for six (how many) touchdowns on the game as the offence looked like a finely tuned machine against the Irish.

“Judah was giving to all our receivers and we were just making plays and our O-line was blocking great, it was just working,” Olstad said.

“They give you so many good balls. It’s just a blessing. All of us receivers are just trying to catch as many as you can because you get lots of opportunities.”

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs held the visitors scoreless in the first half and look stout throughout the contest and nearly the entire game, until the Irish cashed in a touchdown in the final minutes.

Preston Bailey caught two touchdowns and Josh Blanchard also had a TD catch. Knip also hit Ben Hnatiuk for an 80-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

Tylor Johannesson also had two field goals in the win for the Bucs.



The Bucs are back on the field next Saturday at home when they host the Lloydminster Vandals.