Central Albertans win silver at Canadian Ringette Championships

Eight players from the Edmonton WAM! of the National Ringette League are from Lacombe and Red Deer

Edmonton WAM! players, eight of whom are from Red Deer and Lacombe lineup for medal presentations at the National Ringette League Championship final against the Atlantic Attack in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Photo by Andre Vandal/Ringette Canada)

It was a marathon week that carried with it immense pride for the Edmonton WAM! at the 2018 Canadian Ringette Championships.

Eight Central Alberta players helped guide the WAM! to a silver medal finish at the championships in Winnipeg, Man. that wrapped up the National Ringette League season on the weekend.

“We had a really great week. I think the not so secret, secret ingredient was how we came together as a team. That was the difference maker in some really big games,” said goalie Breanna Beck of Red Deer.

With a youthful group, Edmonton the finished round robin with a 5-2 record, before taking out the Cambridge Turbos in the semis, one of the top teams in the NRL and advancing to the Final.

Although Edmonton dropped the gold medal game 5-3 to the Atlantic Attack on Saturday, Beck noted she was extremely proud of her young team.

“It was great to see everyone have moments of success throughout the whole week. Wasn’t necessarily the same three or four people scoring the goals. Everyone was contributing. Defence were having big moments. It was exciting to see the team and person success of everyone,” Beck said.

“You have to sit back and remind yourself you are second best of 15 NRL teams. That’s great. I’m proud of all my teammates and how they handled the week because it was a challenge.”

Beck, who was a second team all-star for her performance played in all nine of her team’s games. She finished with a 4.00 goals against average and a .882 save percentage.

“Personally, I think I had my best nationals. That was all really exciting when things come together and you can make it work on the ice. I had amazing support,” said Beck, who had her mom in Winnipeg to watch and several other family members streaming the games online.

“That always makes nationals that much better.”

The other local members of the WAM! crew, all from Lacombe included Jamie Bell, Lindsay Brown, Gillian Dreger, Emily Otto, Bryn Lunn, Melissa Misutka and Dailyn Bell. Brown, on defence was also a second team all-star at nationals.

Part of the bond that brought the entire group together started with the Central Alberta group, which makes up half of the Edmonton roster. Since they regularly carpool together for games and practices, they purchased a minivan for $1500 to make the trip a little more comfortable.

“That’s how we get to practice and games. It’s a pretty unique bond that I don’t think every team has. I don’t know how many people buy a vehicle with their teammates. It’s a pretty special group,” Beck said.

While the WAM! are some of the top ringette players in the country, they also got a chance to speak with the Central Alberta Sing U16 team, who also represented the region at Nationals. Beck said they tried to pass on some first-hand experience about the tournament.

“Some days you don’t get along with your teammates but it’s the team that makes it past Wednesday that does well,” Beck said about their advice for the young players.

The Sting finished round robin 2-4 at nationals and lost 1-0 in a tiebreaker game with a chance to move onto the playoff round.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Edmonton WAM! players, eight of whom are from Red Deer and Lacombe lineup for medal presentations at the National Ringette League Championship final against the Atlantic Attack in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Photo by Andre Vandal/Ringette Canada)